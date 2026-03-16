Tamil Nadu Preps for 2026 Assembly Election: MCC Enforced

Authorities in Tamil Nadu have launched strict measures as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) takes effect following the announcement of the 2026 Assembly election schedule.

Officials have begun removing political posters and banners across Chennai and other areas. In Madurai, vehicles used by election-related teams now boast GPS devices to enhance surveillance, according to an official report.

The police and paramilitary forces have intensified their vigilance, conducting stringent vehicle inspections, especially near border regions like Kanyakumari. The Chief Electoral Officer, Archana Patnaik, advised the public and traders to carry valid documents to avoid cash confiscation during security checks.