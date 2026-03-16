Tamil Nadu Preps for 2026 Assembly Election: MCC Enforced
Officials in Tamil Nadu have begun enforcing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the 2026 Assembly election by removing political advertisements and increasing security measures. Enhanced surveillance and vehicle checks, especially on borders, aim to prevent voter influence and ensure fair proceedings.
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- India
Authorities in Tamil Nadu have launched strict measures as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) takes effect following the announcement of the 2026 Assembly election schedule.
Officials have begun removing political posters and banners across Chennai and other areas. In Madurai, vehicles used by election-related teams now boast GPS devices to enhance surveillance, according to an official report.
The police and paramilitary forces have intensified their vigilance, conducting stringent vehicle inspections, especially near border regions like Kanyakumari. The Chief Electoral Officer, Archana Patnaik, advised the public and traders to carry valid documents to avoid cash confiscation during security checks.
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