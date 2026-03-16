Babar Azam's Ouster Stirs Controversy in Pakistan Cricket

Babar Azam's exclusion from Pakistan's ODI series in Bangladesh has sparked widespread confusion and debate. The series, which Pakistan lost 1-2, was marked by questions about the rationale behind the former captain's absence.

The PCB's initial squad announcement failed to clarify whether Babar and other senior players were dropped or merely rested. Senior selector Aaqib Javed later claimed that injuries were the reason given post-T20 World Cup for Babar's absence.

However, Babar himself posted images on social media that seemed to challenge Javed's statement. Head coach Mike Hesson later stated that the exclusion aimed to test new talent, as four uncapped rookies joined the squad. Fan and former players have since called on the PCB for transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)