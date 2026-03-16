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Revocation Looms: Opposition MPs Set for Return to Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha may revoke the suspension of eight opposition MPs, including seven from Congress and one from CPI(M), who were penalized for unruly conduct. The MPs were suspended during the budget session, but opposition parties have been pushing for their return, urging Speaker Om Birla to lift the suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:57 IST
Revocation Looms: Opposition MPs Set for Return to Lok Sabha
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The suspension of eight opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha is expected to be revoked on Tuesday, according to sources familiar with the matter. The decision follows a meeting convened by Speaker Om Birla.

The MPs, seven from Congress and one from CPI(M), were suspended on February 3 for unruly behavior based on a resolution passed during the first part of the Budget session. Despite their suspension for the entire session lasting until April 2, pressure has been mounting from the opposition to reinstate the members.

In an effort to maintain decorum, Speaker Birla highlighted key agreements: neither side should enter the well of the House, and no member should disrupt proceedings by tearing papers or protesting on the officials' table. Birla has called for improved conduct and adherence to parliamentary protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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