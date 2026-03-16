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CPI(M) Announces Candidates, Joins Forces to Challenge BJP in Assam

CPI(M) announced its candidates for two seats in the upcoming Assam assembly polls, aiming to unseat the ruling BJP. The party retains incumbent MLA Manoranjan Talukdar and introduces Bapu Ram Boro as candidates. CPI(M) partners with secular opposition forces, confident of victory in the April elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:37 IST
CPI(M) Announces Candidates, Joins Forces to Challenge BJP in Assam
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The CPI(M), part of the Congress-led opposition alliance in Assam, unveiled its candidates for two constituencies in the April assembly elections. The party retained incumbent MLA Manoranjan Talukdar for Bhawanipur-Sorbhog, while Bapu Ram Boro was chosen to contest in Goreswar.

Bhawanipur-Sorbhog, newly drawn in the 2023 delimitation, and Goreswar, part of the Bodoland Territorial Region, are key target areas. State CPI(M) Secretary Suprakash Talukdar expressed confidence in winning both seats, marking a united front with other opposition parties against the BJP.

The CPI(M) aims to leverage its alliance, comprising the Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad, All Party Hill Leaders Conference, and CPI(ML) Liberation, to gain a majority. Currently, the ruling BJP holds a significant majority in the 126-member assembly, with opposition parties strategizing to overturn this in the upcoming elections.

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