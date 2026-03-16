CPI(M) Announces Candidates, Joins Forces to Challenge BJP in Assam

The CPI(M), part of the Congress-led opposition alliance in Assam, unveiled its candidates for two constituencies in the April assembly elections. The party retained incumbent MLA Manoranjan Talukdar for Bhawanipur-Sorbhog, while Bapu Ram Boro was chosen to contest in Goreswar.

Bhawanipur-Sorbhog, newly drawn in the 2023 delimitation, and Goreswar, part of the Bodoland Territorial Region, are key target areas. State CPI(M) Secretary Suprakash Talukdar expressed confidence in winning both seats, marking a united front with other opposition parties against the BJP.

The CPI(M) aims to leverage its alliance, comprising the Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad, All Party Hill Leaders Conference, and CPI(ML) Liberation, to gain a majority. Currently, the ruling BJP holds a significant majority in the 126-member assembly, with opposition parties strategizing to overturn this in the upcoming elections.