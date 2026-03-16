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BJP's Strategic Bet in Kerala: Mixing Experience with Fresh Faces

The BJP announced 47 candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections, incorporating senior leaders and newcomers, to end its electoral inactivity in Kerala, which has been dominated by CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led UDF. Key candidates include George Kurian, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and V Muraleedharan contesting from significant constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:40 IST
BJP's Strategic Bet in Kerala: Mixing Experience with Fresh Faces
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  • India

The BJP has unveiled a list of 47 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, featuring a dynamic roster of both seasoned politicians and fresh faces. This strategic move aims to end the BJP's electoral drought in a state traditionally under the influence of CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led UDF coalitions.

Prominent candidates like Union Minister George Kurian, former Union Ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V Muraleedharan, are set to contest from key constituencies. Chandrasekhar is fielded from Nemom, while Muraleedharan will vie for a seat in Kazhakkoottam, both located in the crucial district of Thiruvananthapuram.

The party's mix of experienced leaders and new contenders, including professionals like Navya Haridas and Major Ravi, highlights its strategy to expand its influence, particularly in regions with significant Christian demographics and strengthen its grassroots presence throughout Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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