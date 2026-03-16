Maharashtra's Leadership Void: Thackeray’s Call for Action

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), expressed his growing concern over the continued absence of appointed opposition leaders in Maharashtra's legislature. Despite raising this issue repeatedly, Thackeray affirmed the need for action during his meeting with Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Monday.

Thackeray emphasized the democratic significance of having Leaders of the Opposition in both houses, describing these roles as crucial tools in ensuring government accountability. His demand comes as both legislative houses function without opposition leadership amid the ongoing budget session.

The void has persisted since the 2024 assembly elections, where no opposition party achieved the 10% representation required for official recognition. Thackeray echoed the worries of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which claims that this void weakens institutional checks and balances against the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti's stronghold in government.

(With inputs from agencies.)