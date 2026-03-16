North Korea's Electoral Show: A Facade of Democracy

North Korea held an election for the Supreme People's Assembly on Sunday, according to state media outlet KCNA. This election serves as a formal approval process for state policy and the appointment of top officials, with nearly 99.99% of eligible voters having cast their ballots by 6 p.m. local time.

Leader Kim Jong Un participated by casting his vote at a coal mine run by young workers, where he emphasized the vital role of the coal industry in advancing the nation's economy and executing his five-year plan. KCNA reported that North Koreans residing in China and other socialist countries also participated in the voting process.

While the assembly is responsible for legislating and managing government policies, its primary function is to endorse decisions made by the ruling Workers' Party, which maintains ultimate control over the country's affairs. Kim Jong Un solidifies his authority as the general secretary of the Workers' Party, president of the State Affairs Commission, and supreme commander of the Armed Forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)