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Parliamentary Democracy Under Siege: HD Deve Gowda's Plea to Sonia Gandhi

HD Deve Gowda, former prime minister and Rajya Sabha MP, voices his concern in a letter to Sonia Gandhi regarding the disruptions and protests instigated by Congress members in and outside Parliament. He highlights the negative impact on parliamentary democracy and urges a change in tactics to preserve democratic ideals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:45 IST
Parliamentary Democracy Under Siege: HD Deve Gowda's Plea to Sonia Gandhi
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In a pointed letter to Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, HD Deve Gowda, former prime minister and Rajya Sabha MP, expressed deep concerns over the persistent disruptions within Parliament by opposition parties, particularly those led by Congress MPs.

Gowda noted the unprecedented chaos, including slogan-shouting and placard displays, which he believes severely undermine the essence of parliamentary democracy. He referenced the decorum instilled by founding leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and BR Ambedkar, urging Gandhi to reevaluate the opposition's protest strategies.

Gowda appealed to Gandhi to counsel her party members to refrain from actions that could weaken democratic foundations. Stressing the importance of constructive protest, he warned of the potential long-term damages of unchecked disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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