Controversy Clouds Haryana Rajya Sabha Polls

In a significant political development, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has raised alarms over alleged interference in the integrity of the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana. In a letter to the Election Commission, he stressed the urgency of maintaining the legitimacy of Congress votes.

Kharge's letter, addressed specifically to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and other election commissioners, requested that Congress votes not be disqualified amid claims from the BJP regarding vote secrecy violations by two Congress MLAs. The Election Commission was urged for expedited redressal of these issues.

Meanwhile, the BJP backs Independent candidate Satish Nandal, who contested unsuccessfully in 2019, against Congress's Karamvir Singh Boudh. The results, expected later, will cap a heated day of allegations, with political parties sharply divided in the Haryana assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)