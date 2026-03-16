Rebel Candidate Shakes Kerala's Marxist Stronghold

In a significant political development, veteran CPI(M) leader T K Govindan has announced his decision to contest as an independent candidate from Taliparamba, a longtime Marxist bastion in Kerala. Govindan's move comes in direct protest against the party's choice to field P K Shyamala, wife of state secretary M V Govindan.

Addressing media at a press conference, Govindan, who is deeply entrenched in the CPI(M)'s Kannur district, criticized the party for sidelining seniority in favor of nepotism. He alleged that the decision to nominate Shyamala ignored political ethics and organizational norms, sparking outrage among local party members.

With the state elections looming, Govindan's departure has put CPI(M) on the back foot, drawing critiques of cronyism and internal discord. Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader M V Jayarajan has dismissed Govindan's allegations, labeling him a traitor and asserting that M V Govindan played no part in his wife's nomination.