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AAP's Ambitious Bid: A New Dawn for Himachal Pradesh?

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia visited Himachal Pradesh expressing that both Congress and BJP have lost credibility among the people. The AAP model, focusing on better healthcare, education, and development, is put forward as the alternative hope for the state ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-03-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 21:04 IST
AAP's Ambitious Bid: A New Dawn for Himachal Pradesh?
Manish Sisodia
  • Country:
  • India

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia made a visit to Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday, heralding the AAP model as the state's new political hope. Addressing a convention of party workers, he criticized the current effectiveness of both the Congress and BJP, stating that disillusionment with these parties had grown among the people.

Sisodia envisioned a transformative model focusing on better healthcare, education, and developmental strategies for the state. Pointing out the perceived failures in governance, he alleged that the Congress-led administration had lagged Himachal Pradesh behind by decades, failing to manage even basic services like education and healthcare or to pay government employees on time.

Sisodia urged AAP's volunteers and leaders to promote honest politics by connecting directly with the citizens, aiming to make a prominent impact in the state Assembly elections slated for 2027. Despite past electoral setbacks, AAP plans on creating a significant foothold in Himachal Pradesh's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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