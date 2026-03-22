AAP's Ambitious Bid: A New Dawn for Himachal Pradesh?

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia made a visit to Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday, heralding the AAP model as the state's new political hope. Addressing a convention of party workers, he criticized the current effectiveness of both the Congress and BJP, stating that disillusionment with these parties had grown among the people.

Sisodia envisioned a transformative model focusing on better healthcare, education, and developmental strategies for the state. Pointing out the perceived failures in governance, he alleged that the Congress-led administration had lagged Himachal Pradesh behind by decades, failing to manage even basic services like education and healthcare or to pay government employees on time.

Sisodia urged AAP's volunteers and leaders to promote honest politics by connecting directly with the citizens, aiming to make a prominent impact in the state Assembly elections slated for 2027. Despite past electoral setbacks, AAP plans on creating a significant foothold in Himachal Pradesh's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)