Gujarat CM Unveils Rs 707-Crore Development Push in Amreli
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated and laid foundations for 24 projects in Amreli worth Rs 707 crore. Highlights include a Rs 12 crore shed for farmers and plans for infrastructure and water scarcity solutions. MoUs worth Rs 36,000 crore were signed during the Saurashtra Regional Vibrant Summit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amreli | Updated: 22-03-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 20:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on Sunday, announced a significant development initiative in Amreli district, inaugurating and laying the foundation for projects worth Rs 707 crore.
Among the 24 projects, 14 have foundations laid valued at Rs 681.78 crore, while 10 projects worth Rs 25.23 crore were inaugurated at Amreli's Agricultural Produce Market Committee.
The announcement aligns with efforts to tackle water scarcity and enhance infrastructure, with further financial commitments made during the Saurashtra Regional Vibrant Summit where Rs 36,000 crore in MOUs were secured for the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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