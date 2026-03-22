Gujarat CM Unveils Rs 707-Crore Development Push in Amreli

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on Sunday, announced a significant development initiative in Amreli district, inaugurating and laying the foundation for projects worth Rs 707 crore.

Among the 24 projects, 14 have foundations laid valued at Rs 681.78 crore, while 10 projects worth Rs 25.23 crore were inaugurated at Amreli's Agricultural Produce Market Committee.

The announcement aligns with efforts to tackle water scarcity and enhance infrastructure, with further financial commitments made during the Saurashtra Regional Vibrant Summit where Rs 36,000 crore in MOUs were secured for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)