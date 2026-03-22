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TMC Gears Up for High-Stakes Bhabanipur Battle in 2026

The ruling TMC is focusing on securing a decisive victory for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming 2026 West Bengal assembly elections. At a strategic meeting in Bhabanipur, party leaders emphasized the need to defeat complacency and secure more than 60,000 votes for Banerjee. With opposition challenges looming, vigilance remains crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 22:34 IST
TMC Gears Up for High-Stakes Bhabanipur Battle in 2026
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The Trinamool Congress (TMC) held a crucial meeting in Bhabanipur on Sunday to strategize for the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections. Party leaders aimed to boost Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's chances of winning by over 60,000 votes in her home constituency.

Addressing the meeting, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee emphasized the importance of vigilance, urging party workers to avoid complacency in what is anticipated to be a high-voltage contest against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. He called on workers to improve performance in the 287 polling booths and reminded them of their responsibility to secure a decisive victory.

Party supremo Mamata Banerjee warned cadres to stay alert post-voting, drawing parallels with previous poll controversies. Amid recent administrative changes and electoral roll revisions, she assured legal support for affected voters, underscoring the party's commitment as Bengal braces for another polarized electoral phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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