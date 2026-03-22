TMC Gears Up for High-Stakes Bhabanipur Battle in 2026

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) held a crucial meeting in Bhabanipur on Sunday to strategize for the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections. Party leaders aimed to boost Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's chances of winning by over 60,000 votes in her home constituency.

Addressing the meeting, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee emphasized the importance of vigilance, urging party workers to avoid complacency in what is anticipated to be a high-voltage contest against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. He called on workers to improve performance in the 287 polling booths and reminded them of their responsibility to secure a decisive victory.

Party supremo Mamata Banerjee warned cadres to stay alert post-voting, drawing parallels with previous poll controversies. Amid recent administrative changes and electoral roll revisions, she assured legal support for affected voters, underscoring the party's commitment as Bengal braces for another polarized electoral phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)