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Peru's Energy Shake-Up: Minister Resigns Amid Complex Times

Angelo Alfaro, Peru's Energy and Mines Minister, has stepped down, the presidency confirmed. The government expressed gratitude for his service during a critical era for national energy security. Peru's economy heavily relies on mining, contributing to over 60% of its total exports as the third-largest copper producer globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 08:13 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 08:13 IST
Peru's Energy Shake-Up: Minister Resigns Amid Complex Times

Angelo Alfaro, the Minister of Energy and Mines in Peru, resigned from his position, according to an official statement released by the presidency on Sunday.

The administration expressed appreciation for Alfaro's contributions, especially during a challenging period for the nation's energy security.

Peru's mining industry, a pivotal component of its economy, represents at least 60% of the country's total exports. The nation ranks as the world's third-largest producer of copper, underscoring the significance of this sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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