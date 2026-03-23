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Kerala's Puthuppally Election: A Battle of Legacy, Faith, and Development

The upcoming Assembly election in Kerala's Puthuppally constituency is marked by the absence of Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy. His son, Chandy Oommen, now holds the seat, facing challenges from the CPI(M) and BJP. The legacy, development, and religious influences shape this crucial political battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 23-03-2026 10:01 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 10:01 IST
Kerala's Puthuppally Election: A Battle of Legacy, Faith, and Development
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift, Kerala's Puthuppally constituency prepares for an Assembly election without the influential presence of Oommen Chandy for the first time in over 50 years. Chandy Oommen, his son, carries the Congress mantle, aiming to secure the seat amidst growing competition.

As Chandy Oommen campaigns with a focus on continuity, his main competitor, K S Radhakrishnan of CPI(M), aims to break the UDF's stronghold. Meanwhile, the BJP has entered the race, emphasizing development needs in Puthuppally that align with broader aspirations for progress under its rule.

With its deep-rooted Christian population, Puthuppally remains a critical battleground. As Chandy Oommen navigates political dynamics and familial legacy, the upcoming elections will test voter sentiments about development and traditional support bases in Kerala's changing political landscape.

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