BJP Leader Blasts TMC for Alleged Oppression of Hindus in West Bengal
BJP's Dilip Ghosh criticized West Bengal's TMC government, likening the state's situation to Bangladesh, citing temple vandalism and oppression of Hindus. Accusations of communal unrest under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's patronage were raised. The remarks follow alleged statue vandalism by anti-social elements ahead of Ram Navami celebrations.
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BJP leader Dilip Ghosh launched a vehement critique against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday, asserting that West Bengal has become reminiscent of Bangladesh in its treatment of Hindus. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh highlighted incidents of temple vandalism and breaking of idols as alarming trends in the state.
Ghosh stated that frequent acts of violence and oppression have forced Hindus to migrate, particularly from Murshidabad to Malda. He accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of supporting these actions, citing recurring riots and the targeting of Hindus as evidence of her complicity.
These allegations coincide with West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's accusations of statue vandalism in Nandigram by anti-social elements. Adhikari criticized Banerjee for allegedly fostering such elements for electoral gain. Meanwhile, Ghosh expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as he sets new records in governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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