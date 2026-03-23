Delhi CM Honors Bhagat Singh with Statue and Historic Court Unveiling
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurated a Bhagat Singh statue and historic courtroom restoration at RCS office on Shaheed Diwas. The event commemorated the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, with poignant speeches highlighting their enduring legacy. The initiative aims to educate youth about India's freedom struggle.
- Country:
- India
In a significant tribute to India's freedom fighters, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a statue of Bhagat Singh and inaugurated the restored 'Historic Courtroom' tied to the legendary revolutionary at the Registrar Cooperative Society office, Parliament Street. The event was held on Shaheed Diwas, as ministers paid homage to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar, commemorating their sacrifices for the nation's independence.
Chief Minister Gupta, addressing those gathered, expressed pride in marking Martyrs' Day. She emphasized the day as a reminder of the youth's bravery in India's freedom struggle. Gupta highlighted the site's historical relevance, noting it was the place of the assembly bomb incident's subsequent trial, urging Indians to visit and acknowledge its significance.
Commending those involved in the restoration, CM Gupta congratulated her colleagues and ministry officials for revamping the memory-filled premises of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. In a heartfelt salute to the martyrs, she reiterated the country's ongoing respect for their heroic deeds. Similarly, Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh spotlighted the site's historical value and the slogan 'Inquilab Zindabad,' echoing the legacy that now educates the youth about Bhagat Singh's life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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