Columbus in Controversy: Statue Finds a New Home Near White House

The controversial figure of Christopher Columbus gains renewed attention as a statue is placed at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building near the White House. This move, championed by President Trump's administration, aims to honor Columbus while reigniting debates about his legacy.

The statue, a replica of one dismantled during protests in 2020, represents traditional views of Columbus as a pioneering figure in European colonization. This aligns with Trump's endorsement of Columbus as a hero, a sentiment he intends to cement for future generations.

However, the relocation comes amid growing recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day and criticisms of Columbus's role in exploitation and violence against native populations. Both the statue's placement and Trump's rhetoric underscore the continuing division over historical narratives in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)