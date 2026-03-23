PM Modi: India’s Longest-Serving Leader Reaches Historic Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a new record, becoming India's longest-serving head of government by completing an impressive 8,931 days in office. This surpasses the tenure of former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling. Modi's leadership is hailed by Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, who commended the unwavering faith the nation places in the Prime Minister.

Under Modi's leadership, the Bharatiya Janata Party achieved consecutive Lok Sabha victories in 2014, 2019, and 2024, underscoring his political acumen. Celebrations erupted following this milestone, with senior leaders lauding Modi for his exceptional public service and dedication to development and governance. YSR Congress Party President Jagan Mohan Reddy offered his congratulations, emphasizing Modi's steadfast commitment to serving the nation.

In addition to his political achievements, Modi's digital presence is formidable. With over 30 million YouTube subscribers, he tops the list of most-followed world leaders on the platform, dwarfing figures like former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Modi also made history by surpassing 100 million Instagram followers, further showcasing his worldwide engagement and influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)