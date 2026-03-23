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Rajasthan Congress Launches Statewide Drive: 'Sangathan Badhao, Loktantra Bachao'

The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee announced a 30-day statewide drive to strengthen its grassroots network. New leaders will be appointed at the panchayat level, while party leaders tour the state to engage with the public. They also plan a protest in Jaipur over LPG shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:28 IST
Rajasthan Congress Launches Statewide Drive: 'Sangathan Badhao, Loktantra Bachao'
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) has embarked on a significant initiative billed as the 'Sangathan Badhao, Loktantra Bachao' campaign. Set to unfold over 30 days starting April 1, this statewide organizational drive will see strengthening of units at the ward and gram panchayat levels.

New office-bearers will be appointed, and 21-member committees will be established across grassroots levels, according to the state president Govind Singh Dotasra. He emphasized the necessity of this campaign amid delays in urban local body and panchayati raj elections, which he attributes to governmental handling of issues concerning the OBC commission and delimitation.

In a bid to connect with the people, Dotasra, alongside Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, will tour various districts. Furthermore, rising concerns over LPG shortages have prompted a protest scheduled for March 27 at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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