Karnataka Returns to Ballot Papers in Panchayat Elections Amid Controversy
Karnataka's Legislative Assembly passed a bill to reintroduce ballot papers for local body elections, replacing EVMs. Despite opposition from the BJP, the government argues this move restores electoral transparency. The bill passed amid heated debates, with some citing dwindling trust in EVMs as the cause.
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- India
In a heated session, Karnataka's Legislative Assembly passed the Karnataka Grama Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026 intending to reintroduce ballot papers in local elections.
The government argues the shift from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to ballot papers enhances transparency and public trust in the electoral process, which they claim has been waning due to concerns over EVM integrity.
The decision faced strong opposition, with the BJP staging a walkout. Echoing public sentiment, proponents believe traditional methods ensure democratic credibility, while critics contend the move is regressive, highlighting financial implications and contrasting logical arguments against technology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- local elections
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