Left Menu

Activist Umar Khalid Nominated for Rajya Sabha: A Call for Inclusive Politics

Muslim groups in Rajasthan have urged the Congress to nominate activist Umar Khalid to the Rajya Sabha. With imminent vacancies, they argue that selecting Khalid would emphasize commitment to constitutional values. Khalid, once a student leader and arrested under the UAPA, symbolizes Muslim electoral contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:18 IST
Activist Umar Khalid Nominated for Rajya Sabha: A Call for Inclusive Politics
Umar Khalid
  • Country:
  • India

In Rajasthan, Muslim organizations have called upon the Congress to consider Umar Khalid for a Rajya Sabha nomination. The plea comes as three Rajya Sabha seats are set to open up, with the BJP anticipated to claim two and Congress one, based on the current Assembly strength.

Mohsin Rashid Tonk, president of the Rajasthan Muslim Alliance, emphasized that nominating Khalid would reflect the party's dedication to constitutional principles and inclusivity, especially as Muslim voters have been significant supporters. In a letter to the All India Congress Committee on Monday, Tonk referenced data from the 2023 Assembly elections highlighting Muslim electoral influence.

Abdul Salam Johar, president of the Muslim Progressive Forum, echoed the sentiment, stressing that the party should recognize the critical role Muslim voters play. Khalid, a former JNU student leader, was notably involved in a 2020 Delhi riots case under the UAPA, adding to the complexity of his nomination consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026