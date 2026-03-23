Activist Umar Khalid Nominated for Rajya Sabha: A Call for Inclusive Politics

In Rajasthan, Muslim organizations have called upon the Congress to consider Umar Khalid for a Rajya Sabha nomination. The plea comes as three Rajya Sabha seats are set to open up, with the BJP anticipated to claim two and Congress one, based on the current Assembly strength.

Mohsin Rashid Tonk, president of the Rajasthan Muslim Alliance, emphasized that nominating Khalid would reflect the party's dedication to constitutional principles and inclusivity, especially as Muslim voters have been significant supporters. In a letter to the All India Congress Committee on Monday, Tonk referenced data from the 2023 Assembly elections highlighting Muslim electoral influence.

Abdul Salam Johar, president of the Muslim Progressive Forum, echoed the sentiment, stressing that the party should recognize the critical role Muslim voters play. Khalid, a former JNU student leader, was notably involved in a 2020 Delhi riots case under the UAPA, adding to the complexity of his nomination consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)