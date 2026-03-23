Opposition Accuses BJP of Declining Influence Amid Allegations of Election Malpractice

Opposition leaders voiced significant concerns on Monday, claiming that the BJP-led government's influence is on the wane. Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speculated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might not remain in office beyond 2026, suggesting a shift in the political landscape.

At the launch of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's book, Kejriwal accused the ruling party of manipulating social media narratives and indulging in electoral malpractice. According to Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party faced voter suppression tactics, alleging systematic deletion of votes to change election outcomes.

The criticism extended to agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the Election Commission, accused of facilitating these alleged malpractices. Other leaders, like Derek O'Brien and Digvijaya Singh, echoed these concerns, pointing to the need for electoral reforms and fair practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)