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Pappu Yadav Criticizes PM Modi's Stance on West Asia Conflict

Independent MP Pappu Yadav criticizes Prime Minister Modi's remarks on the West Asia conflict, suggesting a lack of assertiveness from the leader. Yadav questions the delay in addressing the ongoing crisis and the implications of Modi's call for national preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:39 IST
Pappu Yadav Criticizes PM Modi's Stance on West Asia Conflict
Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Independent Member of Parliament from Purnia, Pappu Yadav, has publicly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks in the Lok Sabha regarding the escalating West Asia conflict. Yadav accused the Prime Minister of failing to exhibit the strong leadership required in such turbulent times, suggesting a missed opportunity to address the crisis sooner.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav pointedly questioned the rationale behind the Prime Minister's call for citizens to 'be prepared,' likening it to prior governmental responses during the COVID-19 pandemic. He challenged the adequacy of the conveyed message, accusing it of lacking the decisiveness expected from a head of state.

PM Modi's address cautioned that the geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran could have prolonged consequences globally. He emphasized the need for collective vigilance and caution against misinformation. Concurrently, Modi reassured that India remains well-equipped, particularly concerning fertilizer imports crucial to agriculture amid this uncertainty.

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