Congress Criticizes Modi's One-Way Parliament Address on West Asia Conflict
Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat criticized PM Modi's parliamentary address on the West Asia conflict as lacking dialogue, following Rahul Gandhi's Gujarat program. Bhagat emphasized the need for discussion on security, energy, and fuel issues. The PM highlighted the conflict's impact on global economy, urging de-escalation through diplomacy.
- Country:
- India
In a scathing critique, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat on Tuesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent address in Parliament regarding the ongoing West Asia conflict. Bhagat accused Modi of delivering a 'one-way communication' that stifled meaningful debate on critical issues such as security and energy.
Bhagat's remarks came on the heels of PM Modi's Lok Sabha speech, where the Prime Minister underscored the challenges posed by the escalating conflict in the region. Now into its fourth week, the turmoil is raising significant concerns for India, particularly regarding energy security and trade disruptions.
Highlighting global economic impacts, PM Modi called for urgent conflict resolution and reiterated the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. He noted that the conflict affects nearly one crore Indians residing in the Gulf, underscoring the government's proactive efforts in ensuring their safety and managing essential fuel supplies amid disruptions.
ALSO READ
We particularly spoke about energy security concerns: Jaishankar after his phone conversation with Rubio.
Global Energy Security in the Crosshairs: Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Tensions
When I speak about caste Census, the RSS, and Modiji (PM Narendra Modi) speak against me, says Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi Defends 'Adivasi' Identity; Urges Caste Census
PM Modi Warns of Prolonged West Asia Crisis, Assures Safeguards for Indians, Energy Security and Economy