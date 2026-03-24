Congress Criticizes Modi's One-Way Parliament Address on West Asia Conflict

In a scathing critique, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat on Tuesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent address in Parliament regarding the ongoing West Asia conflict. Bhagat accused Modi of delivering a 'one-way communication' that stifled meaningful debate on critical issues such as security and energy.

Bhagat's remarks came on the heels of PM Modi's Lok Sabha speech, where the Prime Minister underscored the challenges posed by the escalating conflict in the region. Now into its fourth week, the turmoil is raising significant concerns for India, particularly regarding energy security and trade disruptions.

Highlighting global economic impacts, PM Modi called for urgent conflict resolution and reiterated the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. He noted that the conflict affects nearly one crore Indians residing in the Gulf, underscoring the government's proactive efforts in ensuring their safety and managing essential fuel supplies amid disruptions.