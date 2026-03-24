Nitish Kumar to Lead JD(U) Unopposed

Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, is set to be unanimously elected as the Janata Dal (United) president today, with no other candidates filing nominations.

The party set a deadline for withdrawal of nominations at 11 a.m. on March 24, which saw no opposing submissions, according to the party's national general secretary, Mohammad Nisar.

As the sole nominee, Kumar will receive an official election certificate at 2:30 p.m. from Aneel Prasad Hegde. Prominent party figures, including Sanjay Kumar Jha and Rajiv Ranjan Singh, will attend the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)