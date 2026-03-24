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Nitish Kumar to Lead JD(U) Unopposed

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is poised to be re-elected as the JD(U) president without opposition, as no other nominations were filed. His re-election comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, following the voluntary stepping down of Rajiv Ranjan Singh as the party president in December 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 12:25 IST
Nitish Kumar to Lead JD(U) Unopposed
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
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Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, is set to be unanimously elected as the Janata Dal (United) president today, with no other candidates filing nominations.

The party set a deadline for withdrawal of nominations at 11 a.m. on March 24, which saw no opposing submissions, according to the party's national general secretary, Mohammad Nisar.

As the sole nominee, Kumar will receive an official election certificate at 2:30 p.m. from Aneel Prasad Hegde. Prominent party figures, including Sanjay Kumar Jha and Rajiv Ranjan Singh, will attend the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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