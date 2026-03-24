NCP Seeks Unopposed Baramati Bypoll Amid Political Discussions

NCP leader Sunil Tatkare announced efforts to secure an unopposed by-election for the Baramati assembly constituency in Maharashtra. In light of the April 23 by-election, necessitated by the deaths of Ajit Pawar and Shivaji Kardile, NCP seeks collaboration with Opposition parties.

Tatkare highlighted upcoming discussions with Congress in Delhi and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. He expressed the need for the election to be uncontested due to Ajit Pawar's untimely death. NCP has backed Supriya Sule's announcement to withdraw their candidate.

Despite NCP's initiative, Congress is inclined towards contesting the election, noting a lack of agreement within the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. Harshwardhan Sapkal, Congress's state chief, emphasized their stance on holding competitive elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)