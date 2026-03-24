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NCP Seeks Unopposed Baramati Bypoll Amid Political Discussions

NCP leader Sunil Tatkare aims for an uncontested by-election for Maharashtra's Baramati constituency. Talks with Opposition parties include engagements with Congress and Shiv Sena leaders. The April 23 by-election follows the passing of Ajit Pawar and Shivaji Kardile. Congress resists unopposed elections, citing lack of consensus within the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 13:05 IST
NCP Seeks Unopposed Baramati Bypoll Amid Political Discussions
  • Country:
  • India

NCP leader Sunil Tatkare announced efforts to secure an unopposed by-election for the Baramati assembly constituency in Maharashtra. In light of the April 23 by-election, necessitated by the deaths of Ajit Pawar and Shivaji Kardile, NCP seeks collaboration with Opposition parties.

Tatkare highlighted upcoming discussions with Congress in Delhi and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. He expressed the need for the election to be uncontested due to Ajit Pawar's untimely death. NCP has backed Supriya Sule's announcement to withdraw their candidate.

Despite NCP's initiative, Congress is inclined towards contesting the election, noting a lack of agreement within the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. Harshwardhan Sapkal, Congress's state chief, emphasized their stance on holding competitive elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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