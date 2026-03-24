Last Senior Maoist Commander Set to Surrender in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma has announced the imminent surrender of the last remaining senior Maoist commander, Papa Rao, along with his team members. This event marks a significant milestone in the state's ongoing efforts to combat Left Wing Extremism.

Papa Rao, active in the Dandakaranaya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) of Maoists for nearly 25 years, was known for orchestrating numerous fatal attacks in south Bastar, including the 2010 Tadmetla attack. His surrender is expected to effectively end Naxal presence in Chhattisgarh as the state aims to be free of armed Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

Sharma emphasized that no high-ranking Naxal operatives remain active in Chhattisgarh, and further surrenders are expected. The DKSZC had been a dominant force in the region, but with ongoing rehabilitation efforts, most members have laid down their arms.

(With inputs from agencies.)