Iran Revolutionizes Security Leadership: Zolghadr Steps In

In a significant shift within Iran's security apparatus, the country has announced the appointment of Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as the new secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

This comes after the previous secretary, Ali Larijani, was killed in a recent airstrike. Zolghadr, a seasoned commander within the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, holds the rank of brigadier general.

Prior to his new role, he was the secretary of the Expediency Council, reflecting his extensive experience in national security and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)