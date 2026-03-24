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Iran Revolutionizes Security Leadership: Zolghadr Steps In

Iran has appointed Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, a former Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander and brigadier general, as the new secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, following the death of Ali Larijani in an airstrike. Zolghadr was previously serving as the secretary of Iran's Expediency Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:35 IST
Iran Revolutionizes Security Leadership: Zolghadr Steps In
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant shift within Iran's security apparatus, the country has announced the appointment of Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as the new secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

This comes after the previous secretary, Ali Larijani, was killed in a recent airstrike. Zolghadr, a seasoned commander within the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, holds the rank of brigadier general.

Prior to his new role, he was the secretary of the Expediency Council, reflecting his extensive experience in national security and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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