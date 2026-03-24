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Telangana Assembly Sparks Heated Debate Over Mahatma Gandhi's Assassination

In a heated session, Telangana Assembly saw a clash between Congress and BJP over Nathuram Godse's links to RSS and the removal of Gandhi's name from rural employment acts. Accusations flew about the BJP's stance on Godse, and criticisms were made about financial injustices to Telangana by the Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:39 IST
Telangana Assembly Sparks Heated Debate Over Mahatma Gandhi's Assassination
Mahatma Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Telangana Assembly was engulfed in a fierce debate concerning the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. The ruling Congress party linked Nathuram Godse to the RSS, a claim vigorously countered by BJP's floor leader, Maheshwar Reddy, who denied any ties between the Sangh and Gandhi's assassin.

State Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya Seethakka sparked controversy by questioning the removal of Gandhi's name from employment acts while accusing RSS followers of Gandhi's assassination. The discussion saw Congress and BJP members clashing over the historical narrative and present political implications.

The argument escalated as state ministers criticized the BJP for recent protests and called for a condemnation of Godse's actions. BJP leaders insisted that Godse was not an RSS member while also highlighting economic grievances, claiming financial unfairness to Telangana in national economic contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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