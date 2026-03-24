Nitin Nabin's Strategic Push: BJP's New Battle Formation in Bengal

Nitin Nabin, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has laid out a strategic roadmap for the party's upcoming elections in West Bengal. During his two-day visit, he instructed the state unit to focus on micro-level booth planning, emphasizing the importance of local issues in their campaign.

Nabin's visit is aimed not only at reviewing poll preparations but also at forming a robust 'Chakravyuh' or strategic battle plan to challenge the ruling Mamata Banerjee government. His meetings in Kolkata demanded intensified campaigning, especially in areas where the BJP fell behind in the 2021 Assembly elections.

In addition to meeting with party leaders, Nabin focused on expanding digital outreach, urging the narrative team to ensure the BJP's message of change reaches every household in West Bengal. As Nabin leads this strategic charge, the party is poised for an aggressive campaign leading up to the April polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)