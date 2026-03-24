Left Menu

Electoral Roll Controversy: The Battle in West Bengal

The Supreme Court directed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other litigants to address issues regarding the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. The court emphasized that the exercise had been conducted smoothly nationwide, except in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:49 IST
Electoral Roll Controversy: The Battle in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court advised litigants, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to present their grievances about West Bengal's electoral roll revision to the Calcutta High Court's Chief Justice. The SIR process, controversial in West Bengal, was executed without issues elsewhere, noted the bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing the chief minister, raised concerns from the March 10 order outlining claim and objection handling. He mentioned timeline issues, asserting some candidates under review might miss nomination deadlines. Nevertheless, the bench emphasized these were administrative concerns for the Calcutta High Court to handle.

The court discussed making supplementary voter lists more accessible and considered extending electoral roll freezing timelines. Over two lakh objections are under judicial review. The March 10 Supreme Court order urged the formation of independent appellate tribunals for appeals against voter list exclusions, safeguarding process integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026