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Mamata Banerjee's Inclusive Message: Unity in Diversity

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee emphasized unity across religious divides and the universal nature of festivals during a church visit in Jalpaiguri, highlighting her government's inclusive policies. She prepared for the state assembly elections, aiming to visit several constituencies in North and South Bengal to bolster support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chalsa | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:04 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Inclusive Message: Unity in Diversity
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a congregation at a Chalsa church, urged for unity beyond religious lines and reaffirmed the inclusivity of her administration's policies.

Emphasizing the universality of festivals, Banerjee celebrated the role of Christmas in promoting Bengal's rich cultural tapestry, while criticizing regions where December 25 is not a holiday.

In the run-up to the state assembly elections, Banerjee outlined her campaign itinerary across various constituencies, aiming to consolidate support for her Trinamool Congress party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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