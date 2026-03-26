DMK Criticizes AIADMK's Alliance Strategy Amid Growing Regional Tensions

In a sharp critique, the ruling DMK has condemned AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's comments on its alliance partners, labeling them as unnecessary provocations. Senior leader and Transport Minister S S Sivasankar drew parallels between the AIADMK's future and the political challenges faced by Nitish Kumar in Bihar and regional parties in Maharashtra and Goa.

Highlighting the political dynamics, Sivasankar emphasized that Palaniswami's alliance has given significant leverage to the BJP in Tamil Nadu, where the Lotus symbol, once less popular, has gained a substantial position. He asserted that the AIADMK's current trajectory mirrors setbacks experienced by other regional allies under BJP dominance.

Countering Palaniswami's claims of developmental neglect under DMK governance, State Minister P K Sekar Babu showcased the achievements of the 'Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam.' This initiative has significantly improved living conditions in North Chennai, providing enhanced water supply and drainage systems and upgrading government schools, according to Babu.