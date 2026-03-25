ECB’s Strategy to Tackle Inflation Surge

The European Central Bank (ECB) may implement moderate policy adjustments as it addresses potential inflation overshoots stemming from the current energy shock, ECB President Christine Lagarde announced on Wednesday. While interest rates remain unchanged, the central bank is preparing for a possible price surge.

Lagarde articulated that a prompt and determined response is essential if inflation significantly exceeds the ECB's 2% target long-term. She underlined that even minor deviations could still justify a 'measured' rate adjustment to avoid public confusion over the bank's strategies.

Lagarde and ECB chief economist Philip Lane suggested policy evaluations at every meeting, ready to act decisively when sufficient data justifies it. Investors anticipate several interest rate hikes this year as inflation expectations rise well above the ECB's target, driven mainly by elevated energy prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)