Minnesota Takes Legal Action Against Federal Obstruction

The state of Minnesota filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, seeking access to evidence pertaining to fatal shootings involving federal officers.

The complaint accuses federal authorities of obstructing state investigations by withholding key evidence and information. This move has intensified tensions surrounding the federal presence in Minnesota.

Authorities demand the courts intervene to end the federal noncooperation policy, aiming to compel compliance with investigative demands following a series of protests and legal maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)