Minnesota Takes Legal Action Against Federal Obstruction
Minnesota is suing the federal government to obtain access to evidence related to fatal shootings by federal officers. The lawsuit alleges obstruction by federal authorities who have hindered state investigations. This legal action follows protests and a temporary restraining order concerning evidence preservation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 00:40 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 00:40 IST
The state of Minnesota filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, seeking access to evidence pertaining to fatal shootings involving federal officers.
The complaint accuses federal authorities of obstructing state investigations by withholding key evidence and information. This move has intensified tensions surrounding the federal presence in Minnesota.
Authorities demand the courts intervene to end the federal noncooperation policy, aiming to compel compliance with investigative demands following a series of protests and legal maneuvers.
(With inputs from agencies.)