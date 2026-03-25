Danish Politics in Turmoil: Frederiksen Faces Election Setback

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's Social Democrats faced a significant decline in voter support during the recent elections, amid mounting concerns over immigration and welfare issues. This downturn is viewed as the party's most substantial setback in over a century.

Though still vying for a third term, Frederiksen emerged politically battered as opposition arose from both sides of the political spectrum. Voters, grappling with economic hardships, were split over her stringent immigration policies and economic strategies.

The landscape of Denmark's political future remains uncertain, influenced by the rising popularity of the Danish People's Party and the pivotal role of Lars Lokke Rasmussen's Moderates. Coalition discussions could extend for weeks as the nation navigates complex challenges under Frederiksen's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)