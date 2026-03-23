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Trump's Unusual Move: Immigration Officers Step In at Atlanta Airport

Federal immigration officers were observed at Atlanta's airport following President Trump's decision to supplement the TSA with these agents during a government shutdown. Their presence at TSA checkpoints, usually manned by transportation security officers, marks an uncommon intervention aimed at addressing extended wait times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:34 IST
Trump's Unusual Move: Immigration Officers Step In at Atlanta Airport
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid a federal government shutdown, President Donald Trump has taken an unprecedented step by dispatching federal immigration officers to assist at TSA checkpoints in airports, notably at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

This move, observed on Monday morning, comes after Trump announced plans to deploy these agents to mitigate long lines and delays resulting from the shutdown, which has affected security screening at airports nationwide.

While federal agents are a common sight at international airports, their involvement at TSA checkpoints represents a notable and unusual shift in standard operational procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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