Left Menu

Espionage Crackdown: Key Arrests in Pakistan-Linked Spy Network

Police have arrested three more suspects in a Pakistan-linked espionage ring, totalling 21 arrests including six minors. The network was allegedly supplying sensitive data to Pakistan. Key figures include Sameer alias Shooter and Naushad Ali, both implicated in forwarding classified information and operating through social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 25-03-2026 09:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 09:15 IST
Espionage Crackdown: Key Arrests in Pakistan-Linked Spy Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police have apprehended three additional suspects linked to a Pakistan-based espionage network, bringing the total arrests in the case to 21. Authorities claim the network was involved in transmitting sensitive information across the border.

Among those arrested are Sameer, known as Shooter, a Bhagalpur native, and Naushad Ali, who was reportedly conducting reconnaissance of security establishments in the capital and other areas. The network allegedly operated under the guidance of Sardar alias Zoravar Singh from Pakistan.

Investigations have revealed that the espionage ring recruited less educated minors who were tasked with gathering intelligence at strategic locations. Financial transactions were covertly conducted through money transfer centers to avoid detection. The crackdown highlights the operatives' sophisticated use of social media to coordinate their activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026