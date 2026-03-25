Espionage Crackdown: Key Arrests in Pakistan-Linked Spy Network

Police have apprehended three additional suspects linked to a Pakistan-based espionage network, bringing the total arrests in the case to 21. Authorities claim the network was involved in transmitting sensitive information across the border.

Among those arrested are Sameer, known as Shooter, a Bhagalpur native, and Naushad Ali, who was reportedly conducting reconnaissance of security establishments in the capital and other areas. The network allegedly operated under the guidance of Sardar alias Zoravar Singh from Pakistan.

Investigations have revealed that the espionage ring recruited less educated minors who were tasked with gathering intelligence at strategic locations. Financial transactions were covertly conducted through money transfer centers to avoid detection. The crackdown highlights the operatives' sophisticated use of social media to coordinate their activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)