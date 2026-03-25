Espionage Crackdown: Key Arrests in Pakistan-Linked Spy Network
Police have arrested three more suspects in a Pakistan-linked espionage ring, totalling 21 arrests including six minors. The network was allegedly supplying sensitive data to Pakistan. Key figures include Sameer alias Shooter and Naushad Ali, both implicated in forwarding classified information and operating through social media.
- Country:
- India
Police have apprehended three additional suspects linked to a Pakistan-based espionage network, bringing the total arrests in the case to 21. Authorities claim the network was involved in transmitting sensitive information across the border.
Among those arrested are Sameer, known as Shooter, a Bhagalpur native, and Naushad Ali, who was reportedly conducting reconnaissance of security establishments in the capital and other areas. The network allegedly operated under the guidance of Sardar alias Zoravar Singh from Pakistan.
Investigations have revealed that the espionage ring recruited less educated minors who were tasked with gathering intelligence at strategic locations. Financial transactions were covertly conducted through money transfer centers to avoid detection. The crackdown highlights the operatives' sophisticated use of social media to coordinate their activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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