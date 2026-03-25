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Parliament Protest: Empty Cylinders, Empty Promises

Opposition MPs protested at Parliament House against the reported LPG supply crunch. They raised slogans and displayed a banner reading 'Empty Cylinders, Empty Promises.' The government is focusing on increasing allocations and streamlining gas distribution while prioritizing domestic natural gas for LPG amid geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:18 IST
Parliament Protest: Empty Cylinders, Empty Promises
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  • India

On Wednesday, a group of Opposition MPs staged a protest at the Parliament House complex to voice their concerns over an alleged shortage in LPG supply. The demonstration saw key figures like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and NCP's Supriya Sule.

Holding a banner emblazoned with 'Empty Cylinders, Empty Promises,' the protestors expressed dissatisfaction and claimed the government is falling short of its commitments. Slogans were raised, echoing the sentiment of a growing public discontent.

The LPG crunch coincides with disruptions in West Asia, prompting the government to prioritize domestic gas for crucial sectors. Efforts to streamline distribution and manage supply are underway amid challenging geopolitical conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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