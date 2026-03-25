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Debate Heats Up in Kayamkulam: Accusations Fly in Election Battle

A UDF leader has made allegations against the Kayamkulam MLA, U Prathibha, accusing her of leveraging her eloquence and beauty for re-election. He criticized her performance as an MLA, urging voters to support UDF candidate M Liju instead. Prathibha seeks a third consecutive term in the April 9 polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:35 IST
Debate Heats Up in Kayamkulam: Accusations Fly in Election Battle
  • Country:
  • India

A controversial claim was made by a UDF leader targeting U Prathibha, the current MLA and LDF candidate for Kayamkulam.

The leader accused her of relying on her eloquence and appearance to secure a third term without effectively serving her constituents.

This accusation stirred up the election atmosphere, as he advocated for voting for M Liju, the UDF candidate, to prevent another victory for Prathibha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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