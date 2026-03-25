Debate Heats Up in Kayamkulam: Accusations Fly in Election Battle

A controversial claim was made by a UDF leader targeting U Prathibha, the current MLA and LDF candidate for Kayamkulam.

The leader accused her of relying on her eloquence and appearance to secure a third term without effectively serving her constituents.

This accusation stirred up the election atmosphere, as he advocated for voting for M Liju, the UDF candidate, to prevent another victory for Prathibha.

(With inputs from agencies.)