Debate Heats Up in Kayamkulam: Accusations Fly in Election Battle
A UDF leader has made allegations against the Kayamkulam MLA, U Prathibha, accusing her of leveraging her eloquence and beauty for re-election. He criticized her performance as an MLA, urging voters to support UDF candidate M Liju instead. Prathibha seeks a third consecutive term in the April 9 polls.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:35 IST
- Country:
- India
A controversial claim was made by a UDF leader targeting U Prathibha, the current MLA and LDF candidate for Kayamkulam.
The leader accused her of relying on her eloquence and appearance to secure a third term without effectively serving her constituents.
This accusation stirred up the election atmosphere, as he advocated for voting for M Liju, the UDF candidate, to prevent another victory for Prathibha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kayamkulam
- U Prathibha
- election
- UDF
- LDF
- M Liju
- politics
- accusation
- MLA
- constituency
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