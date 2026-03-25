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Netanyahu's Battle on Two Fronts: Budget Deadline and Political Survival

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is striving to pass a state budget to avoid early elections he might lose, amid a war with Iran. With defense costs rising and political challenges mounting, he seeks to maintain support while facing stalled poll numbers and a corruption trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:08 IST
Netanyahu's Battle on Two Fronts: Budget Deadline and Political Survival
Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in a race against time to pass a state budget and prevent early elections, which he is likely to lose. Despite the ongoing conflict with Iran, his position in the polls remains stagnant.

Initially perceived as an opportunity for Netanyahu's right-wing coalition to advance their election schedule by capitalizing on the attack against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the situation remains complex. Failure to pass the budget by March 31 could trigger elections within 90 days, as per Israeli law.

Netanyahu's administration is under pressure to allocate funds strategically to ensure a majority vote in parliament, particularly as defense expenditures rise sharply. The situation is further complicated by Netanyahu's ongoing corruption trial and waning political support as his coalition grapples with internal conflicts over military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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