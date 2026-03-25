India's Diplomatic Standoff: Government Faces Backlash Over West Asia Crisis
Prime Minister Modi conveyed to President Trump the need to end the West Asia war, amidst criticism from the Opposition. The government defended its diplomatic actions and emphasized security of Indians in the Gulf. However, the Opposition demanded a more vigorous debate in Parliament.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi communicated to U.S. President Donald Trump that the ongoing conflict in West Asia must conclude swiftly, asserting it adversely affects all involved, officials revealed to a charged Opposition at an all-party meeting on Wednesday.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar dismissed accusations of inaction, affirming the government's proactive diplomacy. He rebuffed Pakistan's supposed mediation as historical U.S. manipulation. Meanwhile, India prioritized the safety of its diaspora and energy imports from the Gulf, the government stressed.
The Opposition, unsatisfied with governmental responses, pushed for intensive debates in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Congress's Tariq Anwar urged for Parliament discussions, critiquing India's passive observer role despite Pakistan's active mediation claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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