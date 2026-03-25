Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Standoff: Government Faces Backlash Over West Asia Crisis

Prime Minister Modi conveyed to President Trump the need to end the West Asia war, amidst criticism from the Opposition. The government defended its diplomatic actions and emphasized security of Indians in the Gulf. However, the Opposition demanded a more vigorous debate in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:12 IST
India's Diplomatic Standoff: Government Faces Backlash Over West Asia Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi communicated to U.S. President Donald Trump that the ongoing conflict in West Asia must conclude swiftly, asserting it adversely affects all involved, officials revealed to a charged Opposition at an all-party meeting on Wednesday.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar dismissed accusations of inaction, affirming the government's proactive diplomacy. He rebuffed Pakistan's supposed mediation as historical U.S. manipulation. Meanwhile, India prioritized the safety of its diaspora and energy imports from the Gulf, the government stressed.

The Opposition, unsatisfied with governmental responses, pushed for intensive debates in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Congress's Tariq Anwar urged for Parliament discussions, critiquing India's passive observer role despite Pakistan's active mediation claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026