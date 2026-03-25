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YSRCP Slams Andhra Government for Fear-Driven and Vindictive Governance

YSRCP spokesperson and MLA Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar harshly criticizes the Andhra Pradesh government led by Chandrababu Naidu, accusing it of fear-driven governance. He claims the administration acts on unverified media stories, harassing officials and undermining institutions, while engaging in revenge politics instead of focusing on effective governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:27 IST
YSRCP Slams Andhra Government for Fear-Driven and Vindictive Governance
YSRCP logo (Photo/X/@YSRCParty). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP state spokesperson and MLA Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar took a strong stance against the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, condemning the administration for allegedly relying excessively on unverified media reports to govern the state.

Addressing the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, he accused the government of marginalizing IAS and IPS officers due to fabricated stories, resulting in punitive transfers based on nonexistent events. Chandrasekhar claimed these actions indicate insecurity and failure at the highest level, citing examples of punitive targeting of various officials.

Chandrasekhar alleged that the current government practices fear-driven and vendetta politics, in stark contrast to YS Jagan's tenure, where officials from previous administrations were retained. He concluded by accusing the Naidu administration of administrative breakdown and eroding trust, charging that it operates in a state of confusion and misuse of authority.

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