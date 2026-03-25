In a bold statement Wednesday, President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed Mexico's commitment to its medical agreement with Cuba, even as neighboring countries succumb to U.S. pressures to abandon such partnerships.

Sheinbaum praised the bilateral deal as significantly beneficial, noting the deployment of thousands of Cuban doctors to rural regions in Mexico since 2022. These medical missions provide vital support to underserved communities, representing one of Cuba's largest sources of foreign income.

The U.S. deems these programs exploitative, accusing participating nations of forced labor. However, host countries affirm compliance with local and international labor standards. Amidst mounting geopolitical strains, Mexico has stopped oil shipments to Cuba, yet remains a crucial ally in providing humanitarian aid to the island nation.