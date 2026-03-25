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Mexico Stands Firm on Cuban Doctors Amid Pressure

Mexico will continue its agreement with Havana to host Cuban doctors despite other nations halting such programs under U.S. pressure. The medical mission is financially crucial for Cuba amid U.S. tensions, and host nations deem it compliant with international laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:20 IST
Mexico Stands Firm on Cuban Doctors Amid Pressure
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In a bold statement Wednesday, President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed Mexico's commitment to its medical agreement with Cuba, even as neighboring countries succumb to U.S. pressures to abandon such partnerships.

Sheinbaum praised the bilateral deal as significantly beneficial, noting the deployment of thousands of Cuban doctors to rural regions in Mexico since 2022. These medical missions provide vital support to underserved communities, representing one of Cuba's largest sources of foreign income.

The U.S. deems these programs exploitative, accusing participating nations of forced labor. However, host countries affirm compliance with local and international labor standards. Amidst mounting geopolitical strains, Mexico has stopped oil shipments to Cuba, yet remains a crucial ally in providing humanitarian aid to the island nation.

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