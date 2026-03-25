Mexico Stands Firm on Cuban Doctor Program Amid U.S. Pressure

MEXICO CITY, March 25 - President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico announced Wednesday that the country will uphold its agreement with Cuba on the engagement of Cuban doctors, as the U.S. pressures neighboring nations to end similar arrangements.

President Sheinbaum emphasized the significance of the bilateral agreement, terming it highly advantageous for Mexico. The program has enabled the deployment of thousands of Cuban medical professionals to underserved regions across Mexico since 2022, and the President reiterated the country's support.

In contrast, other nations in Latin America and the Caribbean have terminated agreements with Cuba under U.S. pressure, with the U.S. labeling the program as exploitative—an accusation refuted by host countries. The U.S. administration under President Trump has also extended visa restrictions on Cuban officials linked to this labor program.

(With inputs from agencies.)