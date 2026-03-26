Political Chess: Accusations Fly as Elections Loom
Amidst impending state elections, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar accuses AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi of aiding BJP, paralleling Kerala CM's criticism of Congress. Owaisi, preparing for West Bengal elections with ally Janata Unnayan Party, promotes Muslim minority leadership. Elections approach in Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.
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In the thick of electoral fervor, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar leveled serious accusations against AIMIM head Asaduddin Owaisi, suggesting he operates as a hidden ally of the BJP. At a press briefing, Wadettiwar claimed, "The AIMIM chief acts at the BJP's behest, influencing electoral outcomes in their favor."
This isn't the first such charge. Earlier, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party, branding them the BJP's "B-team" for mirroring BJP policies rather than introspecting.
Amidst these political volleys, Owaisi is steering his party towards the West Bengal elections, partnering with the Janata Unnayan Party. He outlined their agenda to bolster Muslim minority leadership, eyeing a lasting alliance post-2026. Owaisi announced contest plans and an upcoming rally in Behrampur as state elections near.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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