Political Chess: Accusations Fly as Elections Loom

In the thick of electoral fervor, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar leveled serious accusations against AIMIM head Asaduddin Owaisi, suggesting he operates as a hidden ally of the BJP. At a press briefing, Wadettiwar claimed, "The AIMIM chief acts at the BJP's behest, influencing electoral outcomes in their favor."

This isn't the first such charge. Earlier, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party, branding them the BJP's "B-team" for mirroring BJP policies rather than introspecting.

Amidst these political volleys, Owaisi is steering his party towards the West Bengal elections, partnering with the Janata Unnayan Party. He outlined their agenda to bolster Muslim minority leadership, eyeing a lasting alliance post-2026. Owaisi announced contest plans and an upcoming rally in Behrampur as state elections near.

(With inputs from agencies.)