AIADMK Unveils First Candidate List for Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

In a strategic move ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the AIADMK has released its debut list of 23 candidates. This announcement sees the party's chief, Edappadi K Palaniswami, aiming for re-election from Edappadi, a seat he has held multiple times.

Notable figures in the fray include former ministers D Jayakumar and C Vijayabaskar, standing from Royapuram and Viralimalai respectively. This release marks an important phase for AIADMK as it seeks to rekindle momentum among its cadre amidst stiff competition from the DMK-led alliance.

Seat-sharing agreements have been swiftly concluded, with 27 seats allocated to BJP, 18 to PMK, and 11 to AMMK. Despite rapid developments within AIADMK, rival DMK is yet to disclose its candidate lineup or manifesto, heightening political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)