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Panneerselvam's Critique: Tamil Nadu's 'Delhi-Dictated' Alliance

O Panneerselvam, a former Tamil Nadu chief minister, joined the DMK and criticized the AIADMK-led NDA, calling it an alliance under Delhi's influence. He questioned the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami and the decision of smaller parties to contest using the BJP's symbol instead of their own.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Theni | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:58 IST
Panneerselvam's Critique: Tamil Nadu's 'Delhi-Dictated' Alliance
O Panneerselvam
  • Country:
  • India

O Panneerselvam, the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, recently joined the DMK and openly criticized the AIADMK-led NDA alliance. He described it as an 'alliance that follows orders from Delhi' while questioning the leadership structure.

Panneerselvam pointed out the inconsistency of smaller parties choosing to contest using the BJP's Lotus symbol for the upcoming April 23 Assembly polls. He asked why, if Edappadi K Palaniswami is the NDA alliance leader, these parties do not use the AIADMK's Two leaves symbol.

Highlighting the division within the alliance, where some contest under the BJP's Lotus and others under the AIADMK's Two leaves, Panneerselvam underscored that the decision-making seemed to originate from Delhi rather than from within Tamil Nadu.

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