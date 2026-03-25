Panneerselvam's Critique: Tamil Nadu's 'Delhi-Dictated' Alliance

O Panneerselvam, the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, recently joined the DMK and openly criticized the AIADMK-led NDA alliance. He described it as an 'alliance that follows orders from Delhi' while questioning the leadership structure.

Panneerselvam pointed out the inconsistency of smaller parties choosing to contest using the BJP's Lotus symbol for the upcoming April 23 Assembly polls. He asked why, if Edappadi K Palaniswami is the NDA alliance leader, these parties do not use the AIADMK's Two leaves symbol.

Highlighting the division within the alliance, where some contest under the BJP's Lotus and others under the AIADMK's Two leaves, Panneerselvam underscored that the decision-making seemed to originate from Delhi rather than from within Tamil Nadu.