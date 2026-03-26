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Strategic Alliances: Belarus and North Korea Forge New Ties

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a friendship and cooperation treaty in Pyongyang. The agreement marks a new phase of intensified relations between the countries, highlighting their shared stance against Western pressures and their support for Russia's strategies in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-03-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 13:28 IST
Strategic Alliances: Belarus and North Korea Forge New Ties
Alexander Lukashenko
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant diplomatic move, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, culminating in the signing of a friendship and cooperation treaty. The meeting, described as 'fundamental' by Lukashenko, signifies a new stage in bilateral relations.

During the talks, Lukashenko acknowledged past inadequacies in cooperation but emphasized that ties between the two nations have now strengthened. He further highlighted the importance of cooperation among independent countries amidst global transformations and violations of international law by global powers.

Both leaders expressed a united front against external pressures, with Kim voicing full support for Belarus. The accord comes amid Belarus's close ties with Russia, including its ongoing alignment with Moscow in the Ukraine conflict, and North Korea's recent military support for Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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